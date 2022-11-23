NZ collapses to 160 all out

The Black Caps folded from 146 for three in the 15th over to be all out for 160 in the 20th over in last night’s third T20 international against India in Napier.

Devon Conway made 59 and Glenn Phillips 54 to set the home side up for a formidable total.

However, Conway’s dismissal was the start of a calamnitous collpase, two wickets falling in the 18th over, three more following in the first three balls of the 19th over, and the last wicket off the fourth ball of the 20th over. Only Daryl Mitchell of the last seven batsmen was able to reach double figures.

Indian medium pacer Arshdeep Singh took four for 37 and seamer Mohammed Siraj four for 17 from their four-over spells.