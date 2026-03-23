NZ Cricket to push for franchise T20 league

The Otago Sparks celebrate a wicket in last year's Super Smash final against the Wellington Blaze. NZ Cricket is pushing the proposal to replace the league with a franchise model. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Cricket will push for a proposed NZ20 franchise league to replace the current domestic T20 Super Smash competition.

The NZC Board has made an in-principle decision to support the establishment of the new league, subject to reaching key commercial and structural measures.

Chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said a revitalised domestic league was the preference, ahead of the other proposed change, entering a New Zealand team in an expanded Australian Big Bash T20 competition.

The proposed competition has caused ructions, culminating in NZC chief executive Scott Weenink resigning just before Christmas because of a disagreement with some of cricket's stakeholders, including all six Major Associations and the Players' Association.

Black Caps and White Ferns players have also been vocal in their support of a NZ20 league.

Puketapu-Lyndon said the Board's decision wasn't a final commitment, it allows NZC to advance discussions toward a potential licence and a binding commercial arrangement.

She said the Board thoroughly debated the two options and said several changes to the original NZ20 proposal would need to be negotiated before a final decision was made.

"In particular, we want to work with NZ20 to ensure it incorporates and supports the women's domestic T20 competition, and that it maintains a level of prominence and visibility consistent with NZC's strategic commitment to the women's game," she said.

"Ensuring regional representation of NZ20 teams so fans and aspiring young cricketers can see their heroes in action is also very important to the Board, as is the question of ownership and control, including equity in the competition.

"We owe it to everyone to negotiate an outcome that best serves the interests of the game here - and we're confident we're heading in the right direction."

Puketapu-Lyndon said NZC wouldn't comment further while discussions continued.