NZ make solid start against Sri Lanka

gettyimages-1073350746.jpg Tim Southee took six wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings. Photo: Getty

New Zealand have made a solid start in their first innings against Sri Lanka in the first test in Wellington.

Openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham put on 59 for the first wicket before Raval was out for 43 off the last ball before lunch on day two.

The home side went to the break at 59-1 after dismissing Sri Lanka early on the second morning at the Basin Reserve.

The tourists added just seven runs to their overnight total of 275-9, to finish on 282.

Angelo Mathews (83) top-scored for Sri Lanka, with good support from Niroshan Dickwella (80 not out) and Dimuth Karunaratne (79).

Veteran seamer Tim Southee was the chief destroyer for the home side, taking six for 68 from 27 overs.