NZ set tough target for Pakistan

New Zealand have declared before lunch on day five of the third test in in Abu Dhabi, setting Pakistan 280 to win the series decider.
After resuming at 272-4 - a lead of 198 runs - the Black Caps overcame the loss of skipper Kane Williamson to the first ball of the day to bludgeon some quick runs and set a difficult target.
Henry Nicholls ended unbeaten on 126, his third test ton, while Colin De Grandhomme spanked 26 from 19 balls and Tim Southee 15* from 10 to help in the push for quick runs,
They ended on 353-7 declared.