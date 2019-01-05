NZ win toss, bat in second ODI

Tim Southee

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui today.

The Black Caps are one up in the series, after a 45-run victory in the first match at the same venue two days ago.

There is one change to the home side, veteran seamer Tim Southee coming in for paceman Lockie Ferguson.

NZ team: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep