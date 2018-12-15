Saturday, 15 December 2018

NZ win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka

    New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first test starting in Wellington today.

    A week after claiming their first away series victory over Pakistan since 1969, the Black Caps take on Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve. 

    They're favourites, and for good reason - the Black Caps haven't been beaten at home by Asian opposition since 2011, and are on a five-test winning streak over the visitors. 

