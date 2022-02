Tom Latham is the New Zealand captain while Kane Williamson is out injured. Photo Getty

New Zealand have won the toss and will bowl first in the first test against South Africa starting in Christchurch today.

The hosts are without regular skipper Kane Williamson and key bowler Trent Boult, and are also missing veteran Ross Taylor, who has retired from the red ball game.

Seam bowler Matt Henry and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have been included in the playing XI.