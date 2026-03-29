Oamaru cricketers celebrate victory in the Borton Cup final on Saturday. PHOTO: SCOTT CAMERON

Oamaru claimed their third consecutive Borton Cup title — all against arch-rivals Union — in an exciting 33rd edition of the final played on Saturday.

Union won the toss and elected to bat at Centennial Park Oval, but found runs hard to come by on the difficult wicket.

Blake Martin made an aggressive start, striking 21 off just 15 balls before being bowled by Lachlan Brookes.

Wickets then fell steadily, and despite Alex Wilson’s patient resistance — top-scoring with 25 off 66 balls — Union were unable to build any meaningful partnerships.

They were bowled out for 110 in 38.4 overs, a total that would prove competitive only if their bowlers could make early inroads.

Asanka Gamlathge led the Oamaru attack with four for 12 from 7.4 overs, Stephan Grobler had two for 17 from 10, and Brookes finished with two for 12 from 7.

Union soon found those needed early wickets, reducing Oamaru to 24 for four in the 11th over.

Brookes and Grobler then steadied the innings, adding a critical 36 runs in the highest partnership of the match.

During their stand, a heavy mist began to settle, remaining for the rest of the match and making conditions even more difficult.

Brookes was dismissed for a well-played 19, leaving the game on a knife’s edge with Oamaru 60 for five.

Brad Fleming claimed two further wickets, including that of Grobler (21), to leave Oamaru 81 for seven.

Captain Nick Johnston (9 not out) was joined at the crease by Gamlathge (29 not out), and the pair nervously put on 33 for the eighth wicket to seal victory, Oamaru finishing on 114 for seven from 31.2 overs.

Liam Mavor took three for 30 from 9.2 overs for Union and Brad Fleming had three for 34 from 10.

Oamaru won their 38th North Otago senior premiership, their first having come in the competition’s second season in 1900-01.

Union beat Albion in the Club30 final.

Albion finished with 114 for nine, with Job Varghese (40) and Kyle Adamson (24) the top scorers. Hayden Armstrong led Albion with three for 13, supported by Anuj Mishra (two for 20) and Keelan Chetty (two for 23).

Union chased down the target in 24.2 overs for the loss of six wickets, with Mishra (51) and Armstrong (25) leading them to victory. For Albion, James Nicol took two for 17 and Simon Drummond two for 33.

- Scott Cameron