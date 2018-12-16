Otago on the brink of big loss to Canterbury

Hamish Rutherford

Canterbury will require just 6 runs to win the Plunket Shield game against Otago at University of Otago Oval tomorrow morning.

Otago were unable to post a second innings total to challenge the Cantabrians, mustering just 246 after a solid start.

Canterbury put on a mammoth 438 in their first dig, dwarfing the 206 made by Otago.

Otago openers Hamish Rutherford and Cam Hawkins offered the only resistance for the hosts, posting 63 and 76 respectively.

The wickets were shared around for Canterbury with tall seamer Kyle Jamieson again impressing, picking up 7 wickets in the match.