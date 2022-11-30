Otago game moved, delayed

Otago’s second round Ford Trophy game against Auckland has been transferred from Auckland’s Colin Maiden Park to Cobham Oval in Whangarei and will be played tomorrow.

The game was initially scheduled for today but, due to the considerable rainfall in Auckland during the past two months, Colin Maiden Park was not fit to host list A cricket.

Otago has added in-form spinner Ben Lockrose to its 13-strong squad for the game against Auckland and for its third-round game against Central Districts in New Plymouth on Sunday. Lockrose has snapped up two seven-wicket bags in club cricket this season.