Otago A starts solidly

Otago A picked up five wickets in the opening day of its national men’s provincial A match against Canterbury Country.

Otago won the toss and elected to bowl first at Sunnyvale, and Canterbury finished 171 for five at the end of play yesterday.

Tom Clout made Otago’s breakthrough in the 12th over, taking the wickets of opening batter Rhys Mariu (20) and Harry Chamberlain in consecutive balls. He finished the day with three for 43. Shiv Achary and Jack Mockford also each took a wicket.

Ryan Hughes (54) and Angus Sidey (28 not out) steadied Canterbury Country with a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The three-day match resumes at 10.30am today.