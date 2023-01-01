Skip to main content
Dunedin
20
|
15
Wednesday,
Wed,
18
January
Jan
2023
Proteas job ‘dream come true’ for Walter
Former Otago Volts coach Rob Walter is heading home.
SUBSCRIBER
Otago taking confidence into ‘must-win’ game
SUBSCRIBER
Otago taking confidence into ‘must-win’ game
Otago Volts coach Dion Ebrahim hopes his players will head into today’s one-day game against Canterbury at the University Oval with a spring in their step.
Schools Cricket Carnival continues for seventh year
Schools Cricket Carnival continues for seventh year
The seventh annual Queenstown Schools Cricket Carnival is up and running, featuring a mix of young talent from across Otago, Canterbury and even Australia.
Sparks’ total not enough
Sparks’ total not enough
The Otago Sparks fizzled out against the Wellington Blaze yesterday.
Ian Smith signs off with Sky TV
'It was mutual': Ian Smith signs off with Sky TV
After more than two decades, Ian Smith will no longer be calling sports broadcasts with Sky TV.
SUBSCRIBER
Chu stars as CDK cruises past Uni-Grange
SUBSCRIBER
Chu stars as CDK cruises past Uni-Grange
Dunedin premier club cricket resumed with a round of T20 games on Saturday.
Albion continues its march
Albion continues its march
Unbeaten Albion beat Oamaru to qualify for the Dick Hunt Rosebowl final in a fortnight, while Union beat Glenavy in the penultimate round of the holiday competition.
Volts leave it late to seal victory over Firebirds
Volts leave it late to seal victory over Firebirds
Otago has snuffed out Wellington’s chance to fire.
Otago Country crushes Mid Canty in cup qualifier
Otago Country crushes Mid Canty in cup qualifier
They were Singh-ing. And they were winning.
Volts delight home crowd with big win over Firebirds
Volts delight home crowd with big win over Firebirds
Otago has snuffed out Wellington’s chance to fire.
Bates knock in vain as Blaze set new win record
Bates knock in vain as Blaze set new win record
The Otago Sparks have fizzled out against the Wellington Blaze this afternoon.
Black Caps take series win over Pakistan
Black Caps take series win over Pakistan
The Black Caps have won the ODI series against Pakistan after winning the third and deciding match by two wickets in Karachi.
Sparks use long break for ‘quality training’
Sparks use long break for ‘quality training’
Refreshed and rejuvenated.
Otago Country, North Otago in need of points
Otago Country, North Otago in need of points
It's all about the points.
Aces bowler given shot at redemption
Aces bowler given shot at redemption
Auckland Aces left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister is set for a potential international debut after being selected in the Black Caps T20 squad to tour India later this month.
Conway ton helps Black Caps to historic win
Conway ton helps Black Caps to historic win
New Zealand’s spinners strangled Pakistan on a turning wicket to win the second ODI by 79 runs today and level the three-match series 1-1.
Chu superb but Volts on receiving end
Chu superb but Volts on receiving end
It was, as Richie Benaud might have said, a chu-riffic Chu’s day for the Otago wicketkeeper.
Former NZ opener dies
Former NZ opener dies
Former New Zealand opening batter Bruce Murray has died.
Chu's top Tuesday not enough to save Volts
Chu's top Tuesday not enough to save Volts
It was, as Richie Benaud might have said, a chu-riffic Chu’s day for the Otago wicketkeeper.
Comfortable win for Pakistan over Black Caps
Comfortable win for Pakistan over Black Caps
The Black Caps were undone by teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah as Pakistan cruised to a six-wicket win in the first one-day international today.
