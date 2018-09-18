Otago trio in White Ferns

Katey Martin is one of three Otago players in the latest White Ferns squad.

Amy Satterthwaite won't be short on spin bowling options as she embarks on her first assignment as new White Ferns captain this month.

New Zealand have named a 13-strong squad for three T20s in Australia, starting at the end of this month, and 15 players for the women's world T20 in the West Indies in November.

The squad includes Otago trio Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek and Suzie Bates - who recently stepped down as captain.

There are five spin options in Australia, with a sixth, Anna Peterson added for the world tournament.

''We are blessed with a group of versatile cricketers and know that spin should play a large part in the Caribbean, especially with the slower nature of the pitches over there,'' White Ferns coach Haidee Tiffen said.

Peterson and Hannah Rowe are the additions for the world tournament, while the Australian games will be played in Sydney on September 29, Brisbane on October 1 and Canberra on October 5.

Tiffen liked the good mix of youth and experience in the groups.

Satterthwaite has replaced Bates as skipper.

''Amy is a highly experienced cricketer and she has taken the captaincy in her stride,'' Tiffen said.

The women's world T20 starts on November 9.

New Zealand squad for world T20: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.

New Zealand squad to play Australia in three T20 internationals at the end of this month: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.