Otago U19 raring to go

Otago will be hoping for a strong outing at the national men’s under-19 tournament this week.

The competition, hosted in Lincoln, gets under way today.

Otago features in the opening match against defending champions Central Districts at Bert Sutcliffe Oval at 10am.

Coach Ramesh Subasinghe named a 16-player squad in October, many of who have been part of the Otago set up before.

Otago will play seven one day and T20 matches against Central and Northern Districts, Wellington, Auckland and Canterbury.

Otago plays Canterbury at 10.15am tomorrow.