The Owaka Bandits began their South Otago T20 title defence with a dominant 10-wicket win over the Clutha Comets in Balclutha on Saturday.

Clutha batted first, but after early intent from opener Kurt Botting (14), Owaka took control.

Their bowlers attacked the stumps with Hayden Sheppard claiming four for five and Matt Morahan taking three for 13. Botting and Connor Davey (12) were the only Comets batters to reach double figures.

Owaka openers Jeremy Gray and Gordon Edwards completed the chase in nine overs, both finishing unbeaten on 22.

Sam Stratford and Dallas Kupa-Pickering bowled sharply for Clutha but had little room for error defending a small total.

The Waihola Swans returned from West Otago with a confidence-boosting nine-wicket victory over Blueys.

Batting first, Blueys were dismissed for 83 in the 18th over. Jack Campbell struck 35 from 23 balls, sharing a 52-run opening partnership with Josh Peters (14).

Waihola captain Kellan Crowie took two important top-order wickets before Craig Gordon dismantled the middle order, finishing with three for eight from three overs.

Marc Kohey and Rowan Craw then added 71 for Waihola’s opening wicket inside nine overs. Kohey fell for 39 shortly before victory, leaving Craw unbeaten on 27 alongside Shannon Young. George Davies claimed Blueys’ only wicket.

The Kaitangata Kings beat the Milton King Crabs by eight wickets at the Crab Grounds in Milton.

After winning the toss and batting, Milton reached 93 for four, built around an unbeaten 60 from co-captain Jacob Jenkins.

Following a shaky start, Jenkins combined with Paddy Hickey (13) to rebuild the innings. Hickey provided support while Jenkins scored around the ground. Kai captain Kobe Thomson led the bowling effort with two for five from three overs.

Milton struck early in the chase, removing both openers inside two overs. However, William Casey and Michael Hayes combined for an unbeaten 85-run partnership, securing victory with five overs remaining. Dan Samson and Corey Bradley took a wicket each for Milton.

The Valley Stingers edged the Teviot Turbines by two wickets at the Wasp Nest in Tuapeka Mouth.

Teviot opener Caleb Kitto blasted 77, including six fours and six sixes, but received little support as the visitors were bowled out for 107 in the penultimate over.

Chris Moffitt starred for Valley, taking an outstanding five for eight from four overs to restrict Teviot despite Kitto’s powerful innings.

Valley completed the chase in 17 overs, guided by experienced batters Morgan Culbertson and Marc Phillips. Culbertson’s 24 provided early momentum before Phillips finished unbeaten on 24 to steer the hosts home.

Stacey McKinnel kept Teviot competitive with three for 16 from two overs, but Valley held their nerve to claim a narrow opening-round victory.