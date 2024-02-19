Owaka Bandits secure Challenge Cup and a home semifinal

The Owaka Bandits have booked a home semifinal and are the Challenge Cup holders for the season.

Owaka beat the Kaitangata Kings by seven wickets at the Outlaw Oval.

Kaitangata batted first, and it looked to be the right decision, as they were 70 for one at drinks.

Owaka started well and had the Kings under pressure with only 36 on the board from 13 overs. But Allan Thomson and William Casey accelerated the scoring with some lofty shots and some slick running.

After drinks, it was all the home side as they skittled the 10-man Kings for 122 in the 36th over.

Thomson (49) and Casey (38) were the main contributors for Kaitangata.

Owaka’s attitude and effort in the field doubled after drinks, led by Hayden Sheppard, who finished with three wickets for 32 off eight overs.

Owaka’s fielding was also on point, with Josh Huddleston securing a key run out.

In reply, the Owaka openers, Jeremy Gray and Joel White, started promisingly before Gray was skittled by Ethan Gilder for 21. White combined for a 70-run second wicket stand with Jethro Melville.

Casey dismissed Melville (18) and Josh Huddleston (0) in consecutive balls to give his side a glimmer of hope, but the experienced duo of White and Francis Parker saw the Bandits home in the 28th over.

White was unbeaten on 53 and Casey picked up two for 22 from his eight overs.

Clutha Comets skipper Caleb Carson struck his fourth century of the season as his side secured a strong 128-run win over the Milton King Crabs in Kaitangata.

Carson’s first six scoring shots were all boundaries as he again batted with power and precision.

Milton’s bowlers had no answer to the onslaught early on as Carson and Daniel Sutherland put on 119 for the first wicket in just 12 overs before Sutherland was dismissed off the bowling of Kuran Minhas for 23.

Carson and Dom Grinton took the score to 187 from 19 overs, in which time Carson had made his way to 143 runs. Carson was dismissed shortly before drinks.

Some decent contributions from Connor Smith (24), and Grinton (22) saw Clutha make it through to 255 before being dismissed in the 34th over.

Minhas starred with the ball for Milton, finishing with six for 46 from eight overs.

In reply, Milton needed to start well and a 51-run opening stand from skipper Ben Cameron and Corey Bradley was positive.

Once Bradley was dismissed by Daniel Sutherland for 23 it started a procession of wickets as Milton went from 51-0 to 59 for five. No other batter hit double figures as the Comets rolled through them for just 127 in the 34th over.

Cameron (31), Bradley and 30 extras were the top scorers for Milton. Smith and Grinton picked up three wickets each for Clutha.

The Waihola Swans have maintained second place on the table with a 35-run win over the Valley Stingers at the Wasp Nest, Tuapeka Mouth.

Waihola recorded 220 for nine from their 40 overs.

Swans batting dynamo Rowan Craw opened the batting and struck his fourth consecutive half-century.

After the early loss of Mitch Burford, Craw and Brad Williams put on 110 for the second wicket before Williams was caught off the bowling of Chris Moffitt for 41.

Craw was next to go for a tidy 78 with the score at 147 for three. Some strong cameos down the order from Shelford Meads (27) and Emily Hickey (15 not out) saw Waihola through to their defendable total.

Luis Smales picked up four for 45 for the home side.

In reply, Valley lost regular wickets and could not build any meaningful partnerships.

The one constant in the Stingers innings was Luis Smales, who continued his strong form with the willow.

Smales watched six partners fall around him as he anchored the Stingers’ innings.

Valley ran out of time at the end of the innings and finished on 185 for seven.

Smales finished unbeaten on 57. Bevan McCall was the next highest with 30.

Jared Cunningham was the pick of the Swans bowlers with three for 27 from eight overs.

— Francis Parker