Owaka go top after crushing away victory

The Owaka Bandits retook the lead in the South Otago 40-over competition with a 10-wicket win over the Clutha Comets in Balclutha on Saturday.

Owaka opted to field and struck in the second over of the match, Will Clark dismissing Caleb Carson for just seven.

In the ninth over, Owaka bowlers Jeremy Gray and Francis Parker came together to begin tearing through the Comets and ultimately dismiss them for just 60 runs.

Parker finished with five for 12 off six overs and Gray picked up four for 11, also off six.

Sutherland-top scored for Clutha with 27.

In reply, Clutha’s approach lacked intensity, and Owaka openers Jeremy Gray and Joel White saw their side home in the eighth over. Gray contributed an unbeaten 33.

The Waihola Swans gave skipper Dylan Bungard a perfect present in his 100th match with a 20-run win over the Kaitangata Kings in Milton.

Waihola batted and recorded 217 for the loss of six wickets from their 40 overs.

A second-wicket partnership of 112 by Bungard and Rowan Craw was broken with 10 overs remaining as Craw was dismissed for 56 by Orry Young. Bungard was dismissed with the score at 171 for four as he brought up his second half-century of the season with 58.

Kobe Thomson was the pick of the Kai bowlers with three for 42.

In reply, Kings’ opener Orry Young was the rock of the innings. He batted for 33 overs and saw five partners come and go as he passed 50 for the third time this season. But he was eventually bowled by Jared Hayes for 59 with the score at 160 for six.

Kai’s young lower order showed some class, but could not quite get their side over the line, and they finished their allotted overs on 197 for the loss of eight.

The Jareds, Hayes and Cunningham, picked up two wickets each for the Swans.

The Valley Stingers have finally shown the competition what they are made of with a strong 136-run win over the Milton King Crabs at Tuapeka Mouth.

Valley was asked to bat, and a whopping 136-run opening partnership between Morgan Culbertson and Luis Smales got the home side off to the best possible start.

The two batted superbly before Culbertson was finally dismissed by Ben Cameron for 75.

Undaunted, Smales formed another strong partnership of 93 with Michael Johnston before he was bowled by Tim Martin for 80 off 102 balls.

Valley pushed on past 250 and ended at 283 for the loss of five, one of the highest team totals of the season.

Smales, Culbertson, and Michael Johnston (42) were the major contributors.

Karan Minhas, on debut for Milton, picked up three wickets for 31 off five overs.

In reply, a strong opening partnership by Ben Cameron and Corey Bradley gave Milton hope of chasing the total, but regular wickets through the middle stages ruined any chance of a winning chase.

Karan Minhas (21) and Paddy Hickey (21 not out) scored well towards the end of the innings, but Valley finished the match in the 33rd over to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Valley bowler Nemesh Sudeela finished with the impressive figures of six for 21 off eight overs.

— Francis Parker