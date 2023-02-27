Owaka takes Valley by 10 wickets

The Owaka Bandits smashed the Valley Stingers by 10 wickets to finish top of the South Otago Cricket 40 over competition.

Valley opted to bat and reached 148 for nine.

Top-order player Luis Smales shared partnerships of 40 with Lachie Johnston (25) and 34 with Bevan McCall (22) to get his side past 100.

Francis Parker shone for the Bandits with three for 39, while the captain Quentin Gare took two for 16 off eight tight overs.

Owaka openers Jeremy Gray and Joel White needed no help as they chased down the total inside 28 overs.

Gray played the aggressive role early and struck plenty of nice boundaries, bringing up his half-century before drinks. White was happy enough to rotate the strike but also punished the bad ball when necessary. Valley used nine bowlers to try to break the partnership to no avail. White brought up his half-century towards the end of the innings as Gray hit the winning runs inside bonus point territory. Gray finished unbeaten on 86, White was not out on 54.

The Bandits secured their first piece of silverware for the year with the round robin shield heading to the clubrooms.

Owaka host the Clutha Comets next week in what will be a spicy semifinal. The Stingers failed to qualify for the post-section play, but will still head into the winter with the T20 trophy sitting in their clubrooms.

In the other games, the Waihola Swans scored an impressive 228 for seven. Kaitangata were rolled for 177 in reply.

Rowan Craw top-scored for the Swans with 76, and Brad Williams took three for 28 to help seal the win.

By: Francis Parker