Pakistan dispatch Black Caps in semifinals

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Kane Williamson during tonight's T20 World Cup semifinal match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps’ wait for a World Cup will continue after they were comprehensively outplayed by Pakistan tonight.

Playing in their fifth straight semifinal at limited-overs tournaments and hoping to reach their fourth final in that span, New Zealand were instead humbled by seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Daryl Mitchell cracked an unbeaten half-century to help the Black Caps reach 152-4, but a 105-run opening stand from Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam saw their side reach the target with five balls to spare.

As that margin of victory would suggest, Pakistan were superior in all three facets, having reached the knockout round only after the Netherlands stunned South Africa on Sunday.

The Black Caps might have preferred to play the Proteas given they had both had lost four of their last five T20s against Pakistan, including last month’s tri-series final in Christchurch.

New Zealand had since set the pace at the World Cup, crushing the hosts and Sri Lanka at this same venue during the group stage. But hoping to go one better than last year, when they lost the final to Australia, they had no answer for a Pakistan side who will now play India or England in Sunday’s showpiece.

The evening started well enough for the Blacks Caps - they won the toss and chose to bat, with five of the six group games at the SCG won by the team batting first. Then it all went wrong, starting in the opening over.

After Finn Allen smacked Shaheen Shah Afridi down the ground for four from the first ball, the 23-year-old was then given out lbw the next two deliveries in a row. Allen survived his first review courtesy of a huge inside edge but the second was unsuccessful, undone by a full inswinging delivery.

Devon Conway collected a couple of fours from the second over but was evidently still battling for timing, as he and Kane Williamson then went three overs without a boundary.

The opener eventually ended that drought by coming down the wicket and blazing Haris Rauf to the cover fence, but then ran himself out while testing Shadab Khan at mid off.

New Zealand ended the powerplay on 38-2 and worse was to come as Glenn Phillips - their most in-form batsman - also contributed to his own downfall, spooning a leading edge back to Mohammad Nawaz.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson plays behind square on the legside. Photo: Getty Images

They crawled to 59-3 at the halfway mark with Williamson on 23 from 24 and yet to his a boundary. But the Black Caps had been the strongest side in the tournament in the second 10 overs and they soon showed why.

That began and ended with Daryl Mitchell, who looked eager to repeat his heroics from last year’s semifinal.

His unbeaten 72 against England came while opening the innings and today he showed his value closing one, breaking a 22-ball boundary drought while taking 13 runs from the 11th over.

Williamson then ended his own boundary drought in some style, hitting the first six of the innings with a glorious pull over midwicket to help his side reach 106-3 after 15.

Pakistan had to that point been flawless in the field but Rauf blew a run-out chance when Mitchell was on 31 and the 31-year-old made him pay, soon reaching his third T20I half-century.

Williamson (46 off 42) saw his stumps rattled after being deceived by an Afridi slower ball but Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham (16 off 12) helped the Black Caps score 93 runs from the final 10.

Their total of 152-4 seemed a tad below par but, rather than show any signs of semifinal pressure, Pakistan quickly turned their chase into a procession.

Like earlier in the evening, the first over proved a harbinger, with Rizwan beginning with a boundary before Conway putting down Azam to begin the Black Caps’ worst fielding effort of the tournament.

That was the only early chance Pakistan would offer, taking a liking to a three-pronged pace attack that was struggling to find a consistent line.

An opening partnership prone to slow starts instead raced to 55-0 at the end of the powerplay while hitting nine fours - one fewer than New Zealand managed throughout their innings.

The Black Caps finally turned to spin in the seventh over, but while Ish Sodhi (0-26) tightened things up, neither he nor Mitchell Santner was able to save their side.

Pakistan were 87-0 at halfway and cruising toward their target, with Boult’s dismissals of Azam (53 off 42) and Rizwan (57 off 43) providing only minor speedbumps as the big-hitting Mohammad Haris finished things off.