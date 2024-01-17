Pakistan win toss, bowl in Dunedin game

Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first against the Black Caps in their T20 match in an overcast Dunedin today.

The home side has made three changes. Tim Seifert replaces Kane Williamson at No 3 in the order, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has replaced Ben Sears and Matt Henry gets a run ahead of Adam Milne.

The Black Caps lead the five-game series 2-0 and can clinch the series with victory today.

The Black Caps are undefeated at the University Oval across all three formats.

The game is sold out. Capacity is 4000.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Matthew Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.