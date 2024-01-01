Skip to main content
Dunedin
18
|
8
Friday,
Fri,
2
February
Feb
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from the slip, February 2nd
People like Shamar Joseph have a lot to answer for.
NZ to take Proteas lightly at their peril
NZ to take Proteas lightly at their peril
Many have written off this touring South African cricket team, and are predicting a Black Caps whitewash in the test series. Cricket writer Adrian Seconi tries to offer...
Parkes’ strength adapting to game situation at No5
Parkes’ strength adapting to game situation at No5
Thorn Parkes has a spot in the middle order he would like to make his own.
NZ U19s given 200-run thrashing
New Zealand were thumped by more than 200 runs in their first Super Six game at the under-19 world cup in South Africa yesterday.
NZ given hiding by Pakistan
New Zealand’s youngsters had a rough day out at the under-19 World Cup in South Africa at the weekend.
Valley, Uni-Grange share honours
No super over.
Blaze scrape way to title despite Mair’s heroics
Central Districts seamer Rosemary Mair took four for five and still ended up on the losing side.
Rain comes at right time for Auckland
Canterbury watched from the sideline as the rain washed away their prospects of winning the men’s Super Smash title.
Hart stars in Southland’s first-innings win
Aaron Hart pummelled a monster six to bring up his century at Queens Park on Saturday.
Bandits claim Challenge Shield
The Owaka Bandits claimed the South Otago premier Challenge Cup with a two-run win over the Waihola Swans in Milton on Saturday.
Union win 13th Dick Hunt championship
Union are the Dick Hunt champions for the 13th time after defeating top qualifiers Oamaru by five wickets at Centennial Park on Saturday.
Marist’s total proves beyond Southland Boys’
Southland's 50-over one-day club competition resumed on Saturday for the second half of the season.
Canty, CD into finals
Canterbury whacked 23 off the final over to edge Wellington by four-wickets in an exciting finish to the men’s elimination final in Hamilton.
Ravindra back in test squad for SA
The Black Caps have found a role for the ICC’s emerging player of the year Rachin Ravindra.
Taieri aim to sneak into 3-horse race
The premier club T20 tournament shapes as a race between three sides, although Taieri will still have ambitions of making tomorrow’s final at Logan Park.
Gambling technique suspected at Uni Oval
Gambling technique suspected at Uni Oval
A person was asked to leave the University Oval on Tuesday when it was suspected they were involved in the practice known as "pitchsiding".
Debut half-century helps Windies to 311
The West Indies tail wagged before they were all out for 311 on day two of the Gabba pink-ball test, with offspinner Kevin Sinclair making 50 on debut.
Test call-up for Ravindra and Phillips
Ravindra and Phillips in, but no place for Nicholls
The Black Caps have found a role for the ICC’s emerging player of the year Rachin Ravindra, while Otago's Glenn Phillips gets the call-up to face South Africa.
Last two finalists to be found today
The Super Smash has reached the elimination final stage. Cricket writer Adrian Seconi takes a look at today’s match-ups.
Battling for Hawke Cup pride
Battling for Hawke Cup pride
South Canterbury might have wrapped up Hawke Cup zone four but there is pride on the line for others this weekend.
