Parkes to make his Volts debut

Thorn Parkes has forced his way into Otago team for its opening game of the season.

The right-handed middle-order player made his debut for the province last season and has been rewarded for a strong showing in the preseason with a spot in the side for its first-class game against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval, beginning on Tuesday.

Parkes made 95 in a three-day intra-squad game in Alexandra to put pressure on the selectors.

Coach Dion Ebrahim said that while Parkes was not contracted, he was highly rated as four-day player and will help fill the void left by the departure of the likes of Nick Kelly and Mitchell Renwick.

All-rounder Jake Gibson has also been given the nod. He did some remodelling on his action last season and was unavailable for selection for a period.

But he played five first-class games for Otago last season and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 36.10. He also posted a half-century against Northern Districts at Molyneux Park.

He showed more of his potential with the bat with a hard-hit 83 in the intra-squad game.

The rest of the line-up is standard.

The departure of Renwick leaves Jacob Cumming as the first choice opener to partner Hamish Rutherford at the top of the order.

Jacob Duffy had a tough season with the red ball last summer, but he will spearhead an attack which includes fast bowler Michael Rae and medium pacer Travis Muller.

Gloveman Max Chu made big strides with the bat last season and is a slick operator behind the sticks.

Michael Rippon will shoulder the slow bowling responsibilities. The left arm wrist spinner made his twenty20 debut for the Black Caps this year.

But most eyes will be on the progress of South African-born batter Dean Foxcroft. He missed the last two seasons for the Volts as he was unable to return from the republic due to border restrictions put in place to mitigate the threat of Covid-19.

The aggressive right-hander averages more than 50 in list A cricket, and has the potential to carve up at first-class level as well.

Plunket Shield

Otago v Auckland

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Thorn Parkes, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Jake Gibson, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Jarrod McKay.