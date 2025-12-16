Patel back in Black Caps as Bay Oval wicket expected to turn

Ajaz Patel. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Veteran spinner Ajaz Patel has been called into the Black Caps squad for the third and final test against the West Indies starting in Mt Maunganui on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell also returns to the side after missing the second test to recover from a hamstring tear sustained in the first test at Hagley Oval.

Patel joins the side in place of his Central Stags team-mate, Blair Tickner, who dislocated his shoulder fielding on the boundary during the second test in Wellington.

Patel, who famously took all 10 wickets in a test innings against India at Wankhede Stadium in 2021, could be in line to play his first test on home soil since February 2020.

His last test appearance came during the third test on the Indian tour last year, when he produced a man-of-the-match performance with figures of 11 for 160 as part of the Black Caps’ 3-0 whitewash series victory.

"Ajaz is someone we can trust to come in and do a job if required,’’ coach Rob Walter said.

‘‘Bay Oval, as we know, has typically taken more turn than other surfaces around New Zealand, and the fact he turns the ball away from the right-hander is very appealing.

"Taking another spinner into the third test also gives a bit more variance in our bowling attack, along with our seamers, who have been doing a great job thus far this series."

Blundell had recovered well from his hamstring tear, Walter said.

"We’re grateful to have someone of his calibre back in the side.

"His experience is invaluable, even more so as we have a few guys in the squad who are

relatively new to test cricket.

He is a leader in the group and we’re very pleased to see him back."

Mitch Hay will return to domestic duties with Canterbury after a solid debut while Blundell rehabilitated his hamstring.

"We know Mitch’s quality from his time with the white-ball side, and he did a great job for us in Wellington.

‘‘It’s very pleasing to have that added depth at wicketkeeper."

Fast bowling quartet Michael Rae, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy and Kristian Clarke all remain in the squad for the final test.

Otago seamer Duffy is in a purple patch of form in all formats, while former Otago man Rae impressed on debut in Wellington.

"We couldn’t have asked for more from Michael on his debut," Walter said.

"The energy he brings to the group and the added benefit of his height means he’s able to extract plenty out of the surface, which he did in Wellington.’’

Towering fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is progressing through a red-ball return-to-play plan.

He will continue to work closely with New Zealand support staff to prepare for a return to the test arena.

The remainder of the squad remains unchanged from the second test.

Black Caps

Test squad

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

