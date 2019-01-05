Patel returns for Stags

Ajaz Patel

Black Caps test spinner Ajaz Patel returns to the Central Districts squad to play the Otago Volts tomorrow.

Patel has not seen many of his Central Stags colleagues since a pre-season camp in Napier way back in September 2018 — shortly before he departed for a life-changing tour of UAE.

His early season debut New Zealand A tour led into his T20 International debut for the Black Caps in the UAE, and then a sensational test debut — Patel named man of the match when he bowled New Zealand to a four-run win with five for 59 in the second innings.

"It’s funny, I missed the Staggies quite a lot," he said.

"... it was a strange feeling — missing the boys and missing their campaign. I’m really excited to be ... coming back and contributing this Sunday, and hopefully taking some wickets."

"The Volts are a strong team and we can’t underestimate them."