Patel returns for Stags

Patel has not seen many of his Central Stags colleagues since a pre-season camp in Napier way back in September 2018 — shortly before he departed for a life-changing tour of UAE.
His early season debut New Zealand A tour led into his T20 International debut for the Black Caps in the UAE, and then a sensational test debut — Patel named man of the match when he bowled New Zealand to a four-run win with five for 59 in the second innings.
"It’s funny, I missed the Staggies quite a lot," he said.
"... it was a strange feeling — missing the boys and missing their campaign. I’m really excited to be ... coming back and contributing this Sunday, and hopefully taking some wickets."
"The Volts are a strong team and we can’t underestimate them."