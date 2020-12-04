Otago wicketkeeper-batswoman Polly Inglis plays a shot during a net session at Logan Park earlier this week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago wicketkeeper-batswoman Polly Inglis had some big travel plans this year.

But plan B is pretty exciting as well.

The 24-year-old has returned home from her OE earlier than expected — thanks Covid-19. But the upside is she gets to play for the Sparks again.

She made her debut for the province when she was still at St Hilda’s Collegiate and has amassed 63 list A games for the Sparks.

During her tenure the Sparks have collected two national banners — the one-day crown in 2013-14 and the twenty/20 title in 2016-17.

But in April last year, she travelled to the United Kingdom to play for Nottinghamshire.

She had three months of country cricket and then stayed on to travel around Europe and she also landed a dream job in London.

"I feel in love with travel a little bit and decided I wasn’t quite ready to come home, so I found a job in London," she said.

"Then Covid hit and my travel plans for this year went out the window."

She was working in Soho for a sports agency.

"It was a pretty cool job to land for my first job out of uni. But I was on the wage scheme for about four months during the year that I was working there."

Inglis graduated from the University of Auckland with an honours degree in economics.

She enjoyed her stint in county cricket "but I would say we are a lot better supported here, which is interesting".

Inglis landed back in New Zealand on October 5, and after her stint in managed isolation in Christchurch, resumed training.

She played some club cricket earlier in the year during the brief season in England.

"Obviously it was a really short season and we had to run off every six overs and sanitise the ball and all that sort of stuff."

"[But since returning] I’ve but been training more than in previous seasons."

Former Otago and Black Caps opener Craig Cumming is coaching the side this summer.

"What I’ve been really impressed with coming back into the fold this year is we have full confidence in each other to pitch in and do our jobs," Inglis said.

"He is really installing a good culture and his ability to work with everyone on an individual level has been really good."

That said the Sparks posted two heavy losses to Canterbury on the opening weekend of the one-day tournament.

The Sparks played well in patches but were not able do produce a complete performance, Inglis suggested.

"We’ve proven to ourselves that we can do all the facets of the game — we’ve just go to put it all together in one game. So the goal is to be consistent throughout."

Inglis scratched out an innings of 39 in the first match.

"It was slow going so I wasn’t too happy with it but we can build on that."

The Sparks play Auckland in back-to-back matches in Invercargill this weekend.

The Hearts were well-beaten by Central Districts in the opening two rounds, so they will eager for an improved performance as well.

Otago v Auckland

Invercargill, today/tomorrow

Otago: Bella James, Gemma Adams,

Millie Cowan, Caitlin Blakely, Polly

Inglis, Olivia Gain, Emma Black,

Saffron Wilson, Eden Carsons,

Marina Lamplough, Bhagya Herath,

Sophie Oldershaw.

Auckland: Lauren Down (c), Bella

Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Skye

Bowden, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas,

Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz

McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins,

Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri.