Promising pair offered Volts contracts

Two promising young players have rounded out the Otago Volts' roster of contracted players for the coming season.

Alongside a host of experienced players, youngsters Max Chu and Dale Phillips have been offered deals for the 2019-20 season.

Chu (19) made his first class debut for Otago last season in the Plunket Shield and impressed coach Rob Walter with his wicketkeeping skill and tenacious batting.

Chu is seen as a promising young keeper, while Phillips (20) is regarded highly as a batsman. The pair represented NZ U19 at the Cricket World Cup in 2018.

The pair will play alongside experienced campaigners Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom and Anaru Kitchen, and exciting prospects Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft and Josh Finnie.

Head coach Rob Walter said: “Both of these young men fit the purpose of the Volts moving forward, that being, to provide a world leading environment that inspires the best young talent in the country to become quality international cricketers.

"Both have been identified in the NZC pathway as potential future Black Caps and both have displayed the traits that fit the culture of our group and our long-term strategy for the future success of the Volts. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on the group.”

Otago Cricket domestic contracts for 2019-20:

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Mark Craig, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith.

The players will all come together on 2 September as their pre-season begins.