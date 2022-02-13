Otago Volts batter Mitch Renwick defends during the Plunket Shield game at the University Oval on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Talk about a wet blanket.

Poor weather has ruined Otago’s first-class match with Auckland at the University Oval.

Barring a couple of dramatic collapses by the Volts today, the game seems destined for a draw.

Poor weather meant there were just 35.1 overs of play at the weekend.

The game was poised nicely after the opening day on Friday.

Auckland had reached 325 for nine declared and picked up a wicket to have Otago eight for one at stumps.

The Volts lost three further wickets on Saturday. Damp conditions meant the game got off to a late start and poor light caused more disruptions.

Opener Mitch Renwick kept his wicket intact and was 38 not out at stumps. Debutant Thorn Parkes was at the wicket with him on 4.

No play was possible yesterday, so Otago will resume this morning at 86 for four and trailing Auckland by 239 runs.

Aces bowler Simon Keene (20) picked up two wickets on debut in a promising beginning to his career.