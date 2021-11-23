Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Randell gives Northern the edge over Volts

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    Brett Randell has continued his devastating start to the Plunket Shield, and this time, Otago was on the receiving end.

    It took the Northern Districts opening bowler just three balls to claim his eighth wicket in just his third innings of the season, following Northern's delayed start to the summer.

    He had Otago opener Mitch Renwick lbw in the opening over, before going straight through both Dale Phillips and Anaru Kitchen before lunch.

    It left Otago at 92 for four and gave Northern the upper hand, Otago finishing the rain-affected first day on 185 for seven at Molyneux Park.

    Randell finished with the impressive figures three for 22.

    He was key in ensuring only two of Otago's top six — Hamish Rutherford (37) and Nick Kelly (57) — reached double figures.

    Northern's other three seamers picked up a wicket each as well, leaving Otago limping at a dire 125 for six in the afternoon session.

    It was a significant effort, given the runs Otago's batsmen have scored so far this season.

    However, there were a handful of loose shots among the Otago dismissals, notably in Kelly and Rippon being caught flashing at balls outside off stump.

    The lower-order dug in at that point, as Max Chu and Travis Muller offered some respite.

    The duo put on 56 runs for the seventh wicket, before Randell caught Muller cutting off the bowling of spinner Josef Walker for 30.

    Angus McKenzie joined Chu at the crease, before rain ended the day's play early.

    They will resume today with Chu on 30 and McKenzie on two.

    Meanwhile, Otago A won by seven wickets in a rain-affected one-day match against Canterbury A in Rangiora.

    Ben Lockrose took five for 30 to help bowl Canterbury out for 174, before 80 from Neil Broom helped Otago home.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter