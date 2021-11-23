Randell gives Northern the edge over Volts

Brett Randell has continued his devastating start to the Plunket Shield, and this time, Otago was on the receiving end.

It took the Northern Districts opening bowler just three balls to claim his eighth wicket in just his third innings of the season, following Northern's delayed start to the summer.

He had Otago opener Mitch Renwick lbw in the opening over, before going straight through both Dale Phillips and Anaru Kitchen before lunch.

It left Otago at 92 for four and gave Northern the upper hand, Otago finishing the rain-affected first day on 185 for seven at Molyneux Park.

Randell finished with the impressive figures three for 22.

He was key in ensuring only two of Otago's top six — Hamish Rutherford (37) and Nick Kelly (57) — reached double figures.

Northern's other three seamers picked up a wicket each as well, leaving Otago limping at a dire 125 for six in the afternoon session.

It was a significant effort, given the runs Otago's batsmen have scored so far this season.

However, there were a handful of loose shots among the Otago dismissals, notably in Kelly and Rippon being caught flashing at balls outside off stump.

The lower-order dug in at that point, as Max Chu and Travis Muller offered some respite.

The duo put on 56 runs for the seventh wicket, before Randell caught Muller cutting off the bowling of spinner Josef Walker for 30.

Angus McKenzie joined Chu at the crease, before rain ended the day's play early.

They will resume today with Chu on 30 and McKenzie on two.

Meanwhile, Otago A won by seven wickets in a rain-affected one-day match against Canterbury A in Rangiora.

Ben Lockrose took five for 30 to help bowl Canterbury out for 174, before 80 from Neil Broom helped Otago home.