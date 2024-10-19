Reigning champs look strong again

Cricket in the South Otago region is almost ready to begin, with the opening ball to be bowled on November 2.

Six teams are vying to once again reign supreme over the Southern region in what is shaping up to be an intensely close and hard-fought season.

Reigning 40-over champions the Owaka Bandits are one of the front runners again this season. Owaka have won the forty-over competition for the last two seasons and have managed to retain the same squad of players this season.

Owaka opening batter Jeremy Gray has been one of the standouts over the past few seasons and will be looking to add to his impressive tally of runs in Owaka colours.

Bowlers Hayden Sheppard and Francis Parker were joint top wicket takers last season and will be eager to impress again.

The Waihola Swans are also looking sharp at this early stage. The Swans were beaten finalists in both the T20 and forty-over competitions last season and have a squad more than capable of going one better in both formats this year. Led by the inspirational Dylan Bungard, the Swans have plenty of batting ability, led by enforcer Rowan Craw who averaged almost 50 last season.

Waihola’s bowling bullpen will be led by Craig Gordon and he will have plenty of support from youngsters Jared Hayes and Ryan Clark.

The Kaitangata Kings have had a couple of lean seasons after their reign of terror over the competition which yielded four competition wins on the bounce. The Kings have a youthful squad and always seem to find talented youngsters around the area.

Led by star all-rounder Mark Shepherd, the Kings will rely on South Otago representatives William Casey, Kobe Thomson, and Connor Smith to provide wickets and runs. Experienced players Allan Thomson and Jason Young prove every year that class is permanent and are huge pieces of the puzzle for the Kings this season.

The Clutha Comets were crowned T20 champions for the first time last season before falling away in the semifinals of the forty-over competition last season.

The Comets have lost numerous players over the winter and are starting the campaign with a skeleton crew. There are still plenty of players who can win matches, however. Look no further than all-rounders Daniel Sutherland and Morgan Lindsay.

The Valley Stingers had a season to forget last season with bottom-two finishes in both competitions. Valley were hamstrung by some devastating injuries last season, as well as some key players not committing every week.

This year, the rumour is that the Valley side are giving it everything they have, with commitment levels through the roof. Skipper Lachie Johnston and bowler Marc Phillips are players to keep an eye on.

The Milton King Crabs returned to the fold last season and proved their worth. Results did not go their way for the most part, but they managed to come together as a side and the outlook this season looks extremely positive.

They have recruited well and if they can field their best XI each week we may well see them rise up the table.

The T20 competition will be played first, before the longer format kicks into gear after the Christmas break.

— Francis Parker