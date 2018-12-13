Return of all-rounder Kitchen should boost Otago

Anaru Kitchen.

Otago all-rounder Anaru Kitchen is making a surprise return to first-class cricket.

The 34-year-old restricted himself to limited-overs cricket this season but will pad up for Otago's Plunket Shield against Canterbury at the University of Otago Oval beginning tomorrow.

Kitchen decided to skip the four-day campaign to spend more time with his young family who were based in Auckland.

But the family has shifted to Dunedin and Kitchen has reconsidered his involvement in the longer format. He will now be available for selection for the remainder of the campaign.

It is a boost for Otago which has struggled with the bat during the tournament. The side has suffered two innings defeats and an eight-wicket loss to Northern Districts in the opening round.

Kitchen will significantly bolster the middle order. His left-arm spin will come in handy as well, particularly with all-rounder Michael Rippon ruled out with an ankle complaint.

Rippon picked up the injury during the heavy loss to Central Districts in Alexandra in round three.

It is unclear how for long the wrist spinner will be sidelined. The Volts will also be without left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose, who has joined the Otago under-19 team at the national tournament in Lincoln.

Seamer Matt Bacon replaces Lockrose.

He missed the last match with a knee injury but played club cricket in the weekend and has been ruled fit.

Opener Hamish Rutherford returns from New Zealand A duty. The left-hander has been in tremendous touch this summer and will slot back into the starting XI.

The selectors have opted to stick with rookie opener Cam Hawkins, who made a gutsy 61 in just his second innings for the province.

That means experienced opener Brad Wilson makes room for Rutherford.

The 33-year-old has played 109 first-class games and has scored 14 centuries during a lengthy career. But he has scored just 25 runs in three games this season and appears to have paid the price for poor form and the pressing need to develop other players.

Spinner Mark Craig and pace bowler Michael Rae remain on the injured list.