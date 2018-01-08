Root bats after being hospitalised for dehydration

England's captain Joe Root has a drink during a break in the fifth day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match. Photo: Reuters

All-rounder Moeen Ali replaced Joe Root at the crease at the start of the final day of the fifth Ashes test on Monday after the England captain was treated in hospital for severe dehydration overnight.

The 27-year-old, who was 42 not out at the end of day four, was taken to hospital after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting but was back at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the start of play.

A team spokesman said he would bat at some point on Monday and after Ali was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, Root came out to bat.

Temperatures at the ground exceeded 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday when England finished the day on 93 for four needing another 210 runs to make Australia bat again.

Australia have already won the Ashes after victories in the first three tests.