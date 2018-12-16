Runs flow for NZ against Sri Lanka

Tim Southee took six wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings. Photo: Getty

The runs are flowing at the Basin Reserve in Wellington as New Zealand's batsmen put the foot down against the Sri Lankan attack.

At tea on the second day of the first test, the home side were 175-1 in response to the tourists' first innings total of 282.

Tom Latham was on 57 not out and in-form skipper Kane Williamson was on 71no, having played some memorable shots on his way to another test half-century.

Openers Jeet Raval and Latham put on 59 for the first wicket before Raval was out for 43 off the last ball before lunch.

The home side went to the break at 59-1 after dismissing Sri Lanka early on the second morning.

The tourists added just seven runs to their overnight total of 275-9, to finish on 282.

Angelo Mathews (83) top-scored for Sri Lanka, with good support from Niroshan Dickwella (80 not out) and Dimuth Karunaratne (79).

Veteran seamer Tim Southee was the chief destroyer for the home side, taking six for 68 from 27 overs.