Santner the saviour for shaky Black Caps

Black Cap Mitchell Santner pictured last year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner guided his side to a tense one-wicket win over the West Indies in Barbados yesterday.

His undefeated knock of 34 was a bridge between a dramatic collapse and a series win.

The home side were rolled for 188.

Amir Jangoo top-scored with 51, and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with 41.

That paltry total proved almost enough as the visitors stumbled in a low-scoring thriller.

Mark Chapman clobbered 80 off 82 balls to put the Black Caps on course.

But Motie intervened.

He picked up the wicket of Tom Latham for five. He got lucky, though, as Latham thumped a full toss straight to midwicket.

Another slice of good fortune accounted for Chapman.

Sherfane Rutherford held on to a beautiful catch at deep backward square.

Chapman, who was dropped on 22, had employed the pull and sweep shot with success and had put the pressure back on the bowlers.

Motie had provided a spark and he nurtured it into a flame.

He bowled Michael Bracewell for 32 first ball after a 30-minute rain break, which proved another whack in the ribs for the Black Caps’ chances.

They were teetering at 149 for six.

The modest victory target had blurred on the horizon.

Santner has developed into a reliable middle-order player and the task of getting his side home landed squarely on his shoulders, while Motie had taken up the cudgels for the West Indies.

The left-arm wrist spinner turned the ball past the bat of Jacob Duffy and bowled the Otago seamer for one.

Matthew Fisher, who took three for 40 to help dismiss the Windies for not much, could not get any part of his bat on a delivery from Motie as well.

Motie finished with five for 47 — his maiden ODI five-wicket bag — but ran out of overs.

It fell to Jayden Seales to land the winning blow. And it looked like he had.

In a chaotic end to the game, Santner skied one.

It should have been caught. Both Ackeen Auguste and Justin Greaves were tracking the ball, but they got in each other's way. The opportunity went to grass.

The Black Caps ran through for two runs to level the score.

No 11 Jayden Lennox saw off a tense over from Vitel Lawes before Santner chipped the ball into the outfield to secure just New Zealand’s second ODI series win in the Caribbean.

They lead the series 3-1 with one game to play.