Satisfaction for Patel as hard work to improve batting pays off

Black Caps bowler Ajaz Patel’s hard work behind the scenes — with both bat and ball — is starting to pay off against Pakistan.

Patel and fellow specialist bowler Matt Henry both produced their highest test scores on day two of the second test in Karachi, with the duo combining for a crucial 104-run last wicket stand to keep the Black Caps in a steady position.

Patel said his 35 from 78 balls was a product of hard work, as well as some brilliant shot-making by his batting partner.

"I’ve been working really hard on my batting to really make sure I can contribute and it was nice to be out there with [Henry] and put together that partnership," Patel said.

"I thought he batted brilliantly, played some very attacking shots and really spread that field out early.

"Then there was less pressure on me because they brought the field in for me, which meant I could play positive shots and get value for runs as well."

Their performances continued into the bowling innings, as Patel and Henry claimed early wickets to have Pakistan to 154 for three at stumps.

"We took a bit of momentum into the bowling innings from that," Patel said.

"Keeping the batters out there for longer, where the openers had a lot longer to think about how they were going to approach the batting side of things.

"It was nice to pick up a few early wickets in that session as well and then they obviously consolidated quite nicely."

The 34-year-old expects the wicket to continue to favour the batters for the rest of the test.

"It’s still a pretty good batting wicket. At the same time I think we definitely got a bit more assistance as spinners in terms of the bounce and the surface.

"There is still a little bit of turn out there.

"It’s going to be really important for us to make sure we put the ball in good areas and find the right pace for that surface and keep asking questions of their batters. And really keep try and put pressure on them.

"It can be sometimes where you go through a lull period where they’re batting really well and you feel like there’s not really a wicket coming, and then all of a sudden then they come in clumps, so you’ve got to keep hanging in there."

- Batters Saud Shakeel (76) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (56) helped put Pakistan on an even keel with an unbeaten partnership of 104 shortly after drinks in the middle session of day three yesterday.

After starting conservatively, the pair pushed up the run rate to not quite 4.5 an over for the session as Pakistan reached 286 for four after 91 overs had been bowled in the innings.

The only wicket New Zealand had snared was that of Imam-ul-Haq, caught behind off Tim Southee’s bowling for 83.

- Former Otago and New Zealand fast-medium bowler Frank Cameron has died in Christchurch, aged 90.

Cameron took 62 wickets in 19 tests.

He was instrumental in New Zealand drawing a five-test series against South Africa 2-2 in 1961-62, in South Africa.

Cameron was a long-serving test selector after he retired from the game, and chaired the selection panel for more than a decade.

He was a match referee in tests and one-day internationals.

Cameron was also a much-respected teacher and was a former deputy rector of Otago Boys’ High School. — The New Zealand Herald/staff reporter

NEW ZEALAND

First innings 449

PAKISTAN

First innings

Abdullah Shafique c Patel b Henry 19

Imam-ul-Haq c Blundell b Southee 83

Shan Masood c Conway b Patel 20

Babar Azam run out (Nicolls/Bracewell) 24

Saud Shakeel not out 76

Sarfaraz Ahmed not out 56

Extras (6lb, 2w) 8

Total (for 4wkts, 73 overs) 286

Fall: 1-22, 2-56, 3-99, 4-182.

Bowling: T Southee 19-6-47-1; M Henry 24-7-56-1 (1nb); A Patel 10-2-46-1; M Bracewell 22-3-71-0; I Sodhi 16-1-60-0 (1nb).