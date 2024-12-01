Skip to main content
Dunedin
22
|
12
Tuesday,
Tue,
10
December
Dec
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
Chu, Georgeson rewrite record books
If in doubt, just put your head down and bat.
Sawyer’s reappointment to provide stability for Ferns
White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer will have the chance to add to his recent ICC T20 World Cup success after being reappointed for two more years.
Conway to miss third test
Black Caps opener Devon Conway will miss the third test against England in Hamilton, remaining in Wellington to await the birth of his first child.
Australia return to top, South Africa make push
Barely a week after calls forecasting an end of an era, Australia have returned to the top of the World Test Championship table.
SUBSCRIBER
Volts staring down barrel of big defeat
SUBSCRIBER
That's all Foulkes.
SUBSCRIBER
Last-ball boundary secures GI victory
SUBSCRIBER
Green Island’s Hamish Wilson hit a four from the last ball to secure the Swamp Rats a tense five-wicket win over CDK at Sunnyvale on Saturday.
SUBSCRIBER
Appleby, Marist, Old Boys all win convincingly
SUBSCRIBER
The Appleby Rams tore up Te Anau at the South City ground by 120 runs during the sixth round of the Southland club 40-over competition on Saturday.
Milton crowned South Otago T20 champions
The Milton King Crabs are the champions of the South Otago T20 competition.
Victories for Albion, Glenavy
The opening round of the T20 Dick Hunt holiday competition took place on Friday night with Albion edging Oamaru in a nail-biter and Glenavy securing a solid victory over Valley.
England beat New Zealand by 323 runs to secure series
England finally faced some resistance from New Zealand in the shape of Tom Blundell's defiant century but dismissed the Black Caps for 259 to wrap up a thumping 323-run victory.
Black Caps on the brink of chastening defeat
Joe Root scored a century as dominant England marched towards victory on the third day of the second test in Wellington after declaring with a lead of 582 before reducing New Zealand to 59 for four.
England in control of Black Caps in second test
England have the Black Caps up against the ropes after dominating first with the ball - including a Gus Atkinson hat-trick - and then with the bat, in the second test at the Basin Reserve.
SUBSCRIBER
Veteran Broom stars in comfy Taieri win; Johnson tees off
SUBSCRIBER
Former Black Cap and Volts batter Neil Broom helped deliver a 47-run victory for Taieri in their opening T20 game against Green Island at Sunnyvale on Thursday night.
Volts coach optimistic on turnaround
Otago find themselves at the bottom of the Plunket Shield standings three games into the season.
Fragile NZ order exposed after Brook assault
After a day which saw 15 wickets fall, 366 runs scored and some classic test theatre play out, the tone has been set for a thrilling second clash between New Zealand and England.
Brook hits another ton as England take charge
Harry Brook scored his second century of the series to drive England to 280 before the tourists reduced the Black Caps to 86 for five on the first day of the second test in Wellington.
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from slip, December 6th
SUBSCRIBER
Perhaps the Black Caps have found their next opener.
First tranche of hall of fame inductees named
One off the most successful women in world cup history, the first man to take 400 test wickets and the man who scored the fastest test century are in the NZ Cricket’s Hall of Fame.
SUBSCRIBER
Oram cops to slow over rates
SUBSCRIBER
Get on with it. That is more or less the message from Black Caps bowling coach Jacob Oram.
Black Caps unchanged for second England test
The Black Caps will take the same XI that lost the opening test against England into the second match of the series at the Basin Reserve.
