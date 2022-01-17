SBHS side fails to better Waikoikoi effort

Waikoikoi carried its good form from last year into round eight of Southland’s 50-over premier cricket league on Saturday with a 16-run win at Southland Boys’ High School.

Waikoikoi batted first and racked up 180 before being bowled out in the 39th over.

Jared McKenzie top-scored with 74 off 64 balls, and Welby Reed chipped in with 32. Left-arm Boys’ High bowler Aaron Hart took four wickets and three catches.

The school side’s turn at bat got off to a bad start as it lost two quick wickets before Hart came to the crease in the fifth over and made 67.

Hart had support from Mika Muliaina, who scored 39, and Southland Boys’ required 44 runs from 39 balls.

The lower-order batsmen were shut down by some good bowling and were still 16 runs short after 50 overs.

Liam McFaul did most of the damage for Waikoikoi with five wickets for 24 runs.

Metropolitan beat Old Boys by seven wickets at Queens Park.

Old Boys were bowled out for 134 in the 36th over. Sam Nicholson (20), Blair McKenzie (23) and Sunpreet Singh (29) all made starts but the team could not build partnerships against some good bowling.

Geoff Wijesinghe took three for 21 off his nine overs for Metro.

Metro’s opening partnership of 99 between Lachie Nimmo (34) and Bruno Burgess (59) was a match-winner, and victory was easily earned in the 32nd over with seven wickets to spare.

Appleby demolished Marist by eight wickets at Appleby.

Marist was rolled for 94 in the 36th over, only Blake Harper (34) putting up a fight.

Cam Murphy took four for 15 from his six overs for Appleby.

Opening batters Vinay Chandrappa (40) and Hayden Hart (20) then put on a 50-run partnership to all but ensure the win.

Clint Goad was unbeaten on 27 when victory was secured in the 14th over.

- John Langford