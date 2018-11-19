SBHS strong against Marist

Youngsters Hayden Hart and Blake Harper have teamed up to help Southland Boys’ High School (SBHS) rip through the usually powerful Marist batting line-up in Southland club cricket action on Saturday.

SBHS bowled first and Harper removed openers James Ng and Callyn Lindsay early.

Hart then stepped in to take the next four wickets as Marist stumbled to 22 for six as they tried to set a target.

Connor Rodden showed some fight in his unbeaten 47, but ran out of partners as Marist was bowled out for 93 in 33.3 overs.

Alec Mathieson also picked up two wickets.

In reply, the pupils got off to a shaky start when they were reduced to 23-4 and at that stage, the required total of 94 looked a long way away.

However, the experienced Jason Domigan (29) provided the innings with a backbone through his 71-ball knock, and Jack Mockford and Hart then stepped up.

The pair put on an unbeaten 49 runs for the sixth wicket as Southland Boys’ pushed through to a win with five wickets and 13 overs still to spare.

Mockford finished with 27 from 78 balls, and Hart 17 from 27.

Ng and spinner Jason Milne picked up two wickets apiece for Marist.

Meanwhile, Appleby maintained its unbeaten start to the 2018-19 season with a win over Waikoikoi on Saturday.

Appleby posted 206 batting first before restricting Waikoikoi to under 100 in their chase.

Invercargill-Old Boys delivered a commanding victory over Metro Tigers in Saturday’s other ILT Premier League fixture.Invercargill-Old Boys racked up 275 for four. Metro fell short in reply, being bowled out for 192.

- Logan Savory