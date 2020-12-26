Seifert, Southee lift rankings

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and fast bowler Tim Southee have attained career-best twenty20 rankings after the 2-1 series win over Pakistan.

Seifert has advanced 24 slots to ninth position. He topped the series aggregate with 176 runs, while Southee’s six wickets in the series have lifted him from 13th to seventh.

Seifert, who was named player of the series, had a previous highest ranking of 32nd in August.

He scored a career-best 84 not out off 63 balls in the second game in Hamilton.

Southee’s wickets, which included four for 21 in the same game, enabled him to better his previous best of 10th position.

He has thus reached the top 10 in all three formats during his career, having career-bests of fourth in tests and ninth in ODIs.

Devon Conway (up 10 places to 62nd) and Glenn Phillips (up 15 places to a career-best 72nd) are the other New Zealanders to move up in the batting list, while fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn progressed from 134th to 92nd after finishing with five wickets in the series.

In the ICC men’s T20 team rankings, Pakistan has lost three points and New Zealand has gained three, but the two retain their fourth and sixth positions respectively.