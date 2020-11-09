Monday, 9 November 2020

Shields takes control to guide Union to huge win over Albion

    Burly Union opening batsman Thomas Shields delayed his Guy Fawkes celebrations until Saturday when he guided his club to a 236-run victory over luckless Albion.

    Shields took control when Albion elected to bowl, flaying the red ball all around the King George Park, including smashing seven sixes.

    His double-century from 151 balls included 20 fours and seven sixes and, when the final ball of the innings was bowled, Shields was unbeaten on 204

    Albion collapsed to be all out for 111 runs, only Jonty Naylor (50) showing some defiance.

    St Kevin’s First X1 retained top place in the Borton Cup points when it defeated Oamaru by seven runs.

    College made 132 runs off 42 overs, all-rounder Lachlan Brookes compiling 41 runs, while Stephan Gobler took three for 24 and Robbie Breen three for 20.

    St Kevin’s took the final Oamaru wicket seven runs short of the College total.

    Ben Kay claimed four for 28.

     - Terry O'Neill 

