Sound wins posted by Union, Oamaru

Union and Oamaru had comfortable wins in the final round of North Otago’s Dick Hunt Rosebowl competition before the holiday break.

At King George Park, opener Blake Martin put on a devastating display with the bat for the home side, reaching 71 off only 36 balls.

He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings.

Alex Wilson added 28 and Blake James 34 not out as Union made 173 for five in their 20 overs.

For Glenavy, Zach Graham took three for 22 off his four overs.

In reply, Glenavy struggled to mount a competitive chase, finishing nine wickets down with 127 on the board, 47 runs short of victory.

Stafford Adams was the only batter to reach a score of note with 42.

For Union, Blake White took three for 21, Daniel Martin two for seven and Brad Fleming two for 18.

Oamaru won the toss against Valley at Whitestone Contracting Oval, electing to bat.

Early in the innings, this looked to be a bad decision as Oamaru fell to 17 for three then 49 for four, but Luke Taylor and Sijo Devassy put on an unbeaten 98 for the fifth wicket.

Taylor top-scored with 64 and Devassy added 45, helping their side to 147 for four after 20 overs.

For Valley, Dallas Mahuika took two for 25.

In their chase, Valley never really gained momentum as they lost wickets consistently throughout the innings.

Liam Cameron top-scored with 29 not out, while captain Jack Price chipped in with 25.

Valley reached 117 for eight, 30 runs short of the Oamaru total.

Opening bowler Lachlan Brookes was the best of the Oamaru bowlers, taking the first three wickets to fall and finishing with three for 27.

Club cricket in Oamaru now takes a break, returning on January 12.

With two rounds remaining in the Dick Hunt Rosebowl before the final, Oamaru and Union remain unbeaten with 15 points, while Albion have 10 and Glenavy five, and Valley remain winless.

— Scott Cameron