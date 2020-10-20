South Otago batsmen baffled by Sandhu in Queenstown win

South Otago was heavily beaten by Queenstown in the second match of the Crosby Morris tournament in Alexandra.

Queenstown won the toss and chose to bat on a pitch that offered the bowling side hope.

A smart start with the ball, coupled with some very tidy fielding, resulted in South Otago reducing Queenstown to 93 for seven after 19 overs.

Queenstown’s lower order supplied some key runs as it climbed to 162 all out in the 34th over. Jordan Gibbons top-scored for Queenstown with 29 while Swaran Sandhu was next best with 28.

Mark Shepherd and Marc Phillips were the pick of the South Otago bowlers, Shepherd returning impressive figures of three for 10 off four overs.

In reply, South Otago was dismissed for just 50 runs before drinks courtesy of a fine bowling performance from man of the moment Sandhu who took unbelievable figures of nine for 21 off eight overs.

Sandhu had the ball on a string and used the pitch very well indeed.

The South Otago batsmen were having trouble adapting to the dancing ball and paid the price.

Seven of Sandhu’s wickets were bowled.

Kevin Loggenberg took the other wicket for Queenstown.

Only two other batsmen made double figures.

Upper Clutha recorded its first win with a two-wicket victory over Maniototo-Valley.

Batting first, Maniototo-Valley was dismissed for 130 in the 25th over of the innings.

It was a disciplined display of bowling from the Upper Clutha side who did not allow any batsmen to find momentum.

Joe Cotter was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 20 off six overs.

Upper Clutha chased the total down in the 26th over for the loss of eight wickets. Blaine Wegenar top-scored with 24.

A mini collapse towards the end of the innings threatened to derail Upper Cluthas winning position but it held on to win.

George Catto was the most impressive of the Manio-Valley bowlers returning five for 43 off 9 overs.

There is a break for Labour Weekend before the last round of fixtures on October 31.

- Francis Parker

