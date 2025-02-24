South Otago club semifinal picture taking shape

The South Otago club semifinal picture is starting to take shape, although with one round remaining there are still many permutations on the cards.

The Milton King Crabs leapfrogged the Owaka Bandits into second on the table after they beat the Bandits by three wickets in Milton on Saturday.

Owaka were asked to bat and recorded 197 for six from their 40 overs.

Opening batter Gordon Edwards led the way with 75 and featured in a 126-run third-wicket partnership with Matt Morahan (40).

Owaka’s bomb squad hit some useful runs at the end with Francis Parker’s 33 helping his side towards the mental barrier of 200.

Dan Samson, Ben Cameron and Corey Bradley each took two wickets for Milton.

In reply, Milton took 38 overs to chase the total down and made the most of a lethargic first 20 overs in the field by the visitors.

Some strong partnerships at the top of the order allowed Milton to set a decent platform, but some key wickets through the middle stages brought Owaka back into the game.

A big moment was the loss of Brad Frost, who was run out superbly by Owaka debutant Balin Wood for 51, but Milton skipper Ben Cameron showed a cool head with a patient 36 not out.

Clayton Sheppard was the pick of the bowlers with his best figures of two for 31.

These two teams will contest a semifinal in two weeks, but the host side will not be decided until after next weekend’s games.

The Valley Stingers jumped into outright fourth position with a five-wicket win over the Kings in Kaitangata largely thanks to a superb century by skipper Lachlan Johnston and a five-wicket haul by fellow talisman Marc Phillips.

Kaitangata opted to bat and recorded 211 for eight.

Opening batter Allan Thomson (80) and Daniel Sutherland (62) were the major contributors.

Both wickets were taken by Phillips, who tore through the middle order to record his season-best figures.

In reply, the Stingers were in strife early at 24 for four.

Johnston came to the crease and hit an unbeaten 112 off 117 balls, featuring in key partnerships with Michael Johnston (13) and Phillips (25 not out) as the Stingers kept their finals hopes alive for another week.

The Waihola Swans were gifted the South Otago round robin robin shield after being defaulted to by the Clutha Comets.

The Swans cannot be caught at the top of the table but are still not guaranteed a home semifinal as the Milton King Crabs are also in the running to host a semifinal.

The two teams share a ground, so there could be an interesting discussion ahead.

— Francis Parker