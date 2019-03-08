Southee expecting tough toil

Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of Tamin Iqbal during the first test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh. Photo: Getty Images

When Tim Southee points out that test cricket isn't meant to be easy, consider it a potential indicator of what's to come in the second test in Wellington.

No, they are not words spoken with a sudden great fear of their opponent, though the Black Caps do expect another fighting display, with the bat at least, from Bangladesh. Instead, it's a handy reminder that some tough toil could be on the way for the Black Caps bowlers at the Basin Reserve.

You only have to look back to the last test held there in December - where Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews batted an entire day without a wicket falling, to save a draw for Sri Lanka - to realise that it is usually a pitch for the batsmen, but recent history further enhances that belief.

In the last seven tests played at the Basin, there have been 20 centuries scored – including five double tons and a triple century – while teams have scored 500 or more on seven occasions. That hasn't stopped results from being earned – only two of those tests ended in draws - but it can often be a slog getting to that eventual result.

"We've played enough cricket here to understand what the wicket is like – there's been a lot of batting records here scored for a reason," analyses Trent Boult.

"It's a solid wicket and it only gets better. Hopefully we can start the game well and get in front of the game and react from there."

To do that, winning the toss will be a handy weapon. Of those aforementioned 20 centuries, not one has been scored by a top four batsman in the first innings at the Basin, with some early assistance usually offered to the bowlers before it flattens out.

So, bowling first is the obvious option if winning the toss, and it would be especially crucial for Bangladesh, who could be facing another mammoth total if New Zealand end up batting second.

Bangladesh's seam trio leaked 369 runs for just a solitary wicket in the first test, and spinner Mehidy Hasan produced the most expensive figures (2-246) in Bangladesh's test history. While Mustafizur Rahman is set to return to bolster the attack, the Black Caps have six batsmen averaging over 40 at the Basin, and it's hard to see a situation where they don't cash in with the bat.

While it didn't work for Bangladesh in Hamilton, the short ball attack could again be a popular strategy for both teams if the wicket indeed flattens out. Although Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar handled it well in their 235-run second innings partnership, they offered chances, and the Black Caps seam attack are expecting to need to utilise the tactic once more.

"It's a tactic that works well when there's not much in the wicket, when there's no swing you're almost left with not many other options. It's been pretty effective for us so I'm sure there'll be much of the same," said Boult.

Southee suspects similar.

"Early on you tend to hope for a bit of swing, a bit of movement with the ball, but when it doesn't you still have to find ways to take wickets. If we are faced with similar conditions to what we had in December, then hopefully we've got other ways to take wickets throughout that period."

Despite what transpired in December, the Black Caps still would have been a real chance at claiming victory over Sri Lanka, had day five not been cut short by rain. And unless Bangladesh manage to produce some career-best performances, they will likely be on the back foot for most of the test once again.

Unfortunately, rain is forecast to have a major impact on day one, and possibly linger into day two – another obstacle for the Black Caps in what could be a tough quest to claim 20 wickets.