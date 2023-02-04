Sparks beat Canterbury to boost playoff chances

A booming innings from opener Bella James has strengthened Otago’s claims on a Super Smash playoff spot.

James clouted seven fours and a six in a whirlwind knock of 36 from 17 balls to help her side beat Canterbury by seven wickets at Hagley Oval today.

The Sparks restricted Canterbury to 127 for four. The bowlers were not backed up in the field very well at all, but operated with good discipline regardless.

Canterbury opener Kate Anderson used up more lives than a cat in her undefeated knock of 74 from 71.

She combined with Abigale Gerken in a 78-run opening stand.

But James attacked the target with style. She crashed three boundaries in the opening over of the chase.

She was dropped on 13 by Amy Satterthwaite, which was costly because she pummelled Jess Simmons’ first over for 14.

But Satterthwaite redeemed herself with a stunning caught and bowled to remove James eventually.

Fellow Spark opener Polly Inglis took 12 balls to get off the mark and had a life on four.

But she quickly made up some ground on her way to 43, and Otago was never under any real scoreboard pressure.

Even the dismissal of key batter Kate Ebrahim for 18 had little impact on the Sparks’ progress.

The win lifted Otago to 22 points. Canterbury remains in second with 24 points, while Wellington has sealed pole position with 34 points.

Auckland (18 points) will need to beat Wellington at the Basin Reserve tomorrow and lift its net run rate to keep its playoff prospects on life support.

If Auckland fails at either, Otago is through regardless of the outcome of its final round-robin game against Canterbury in Dunedin on Monday.

Otago will be happy with the win but there is room for improvement.

It squandered opportunities often. And by often we mean lots. And by lots we mean that was an awful display in the field.

The troubles started with a misfeild in the covers which went for four. Not the end of the world but the problems only got worse when Emma Black fumbled a throw and missed a chance to run out Anderson in the fourth over.

Another run-out went begging two balls later — this time Gerken survived.

Anderson used up another life when James put down a simple catch at midwicket. She got two hands to it but it bobbled out.

Inglis also missed a stumping opportunity to remove Gerken. All those blown opportunities and half chances added up to frustration for Otago and left Canterbury 54 for none after 10 overs.

Anderson slapped the ball into the off side to raise her 50 off 47 balls. A lot of good fortune went into the making of that half century but there were some nice shots as well.

Otago finally broke the partnership when Gerken (22) danced down the wicket and swung for the Port Hills by missed. Inglis fumbled but managed to eventually knock the bails off.

Linsey Smith (none for 13) and Black (none for 20) helped pinned down the Canterbury batters, while Sophie Oldershaw picked up the wicket of the dangerous Amy Satterthwaite for 15.

Ebrahim struck late as well to help restrict Canterbury further.