Dunedin
22
|
12
Wednesday,
Wed,
22
December
Dec
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Sparks finally shut down — by wind
It has been plain sailing for the Otago Sparks this season.
Volts dominated by Firebirds
Volts dominated by Firebirds
Otago was about 100 runs off the pace in Wellington in its latest Ford Trophy one day match.
Aussies crush England to take 2-0 Ashes lead
Aussies crush England to take 2-0 Ashes lead
Australia have thrashed England by 275 runs in the day-night second test to go 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes series.
Girls have a smashing time trying cricket
Girls have a smashing time trying cricket
A little time away from the boys can prove valuable for young girls interested in sport.
Bowlers superb as Sparks keep top spot
Bowlers superb as Sparks keep top spot
Most of the attention tends to drift towards the Sparks’ powerful batting line-up but it was the bowlers who delivered in Napier on Saturday.
Old Boys keep up good form
Old Boys keep up good form
Old Boys carried on their good form in round seven of Southland’s one-day premier league on Saturday with a 114-run win over Appleby.
Another Carson century keeps Comets at the top in South Otago
Another Carson century keeps Comets at the top in South Otago
The Clutha Comets will go into the Christmas break at the top of the South Otago 40-over competition ladder.
Taieri extends lead in club standings
Taieri extends lead in club standings
Taieri will have a handy lead when the Dunedin premier competition resumes in the new year.
Aussies on course for victory in second test
Aussies on course for victory in second test
England were spared the ignominy of the follow-on but Australia appeared on course for victory after dominating day three of the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Volts flatline in loss to Central Districts
Volts flatline in loss to Central Districts
Cotton wool would have shown more starch than the Otago top four in Napier today.
Sparks stay top with win over Hinds
Sparks stay top with win over Hinds
The Otago Sparks consolidated their spot at the top of the Super Smash standings with a seven-wicket win against the Central Hinds in Napier today.
Australia in box seat against England in second test
Australia in box seat against England in second test
Australia declared then reduced England to 17-2 after a near-flawless evening session to take charge of the day-night second Ashes test on Friday.
Bates enjoying rich vein of form
Bates enjoying rich vein of form
Suzie Bates is back in the black.
Foxcroft to play in Pakistan—at least for now
Foxcroft to play in Pakistan—at least for now
Otago all-rounder Dean Foxcroft is set to make a return to top-level cricket.
NZ v Bangladesh cup tie confirmed for city
NZ v Bangladesh cup tie confirmed for city
The final schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup has been released and the White Ferns will open the tournament against the West Indies in Tauranga on March 4.
'Best day of rehab yet': Milestone for Chris Cairns
'Best day of rehab yet': Milestone for Chris Cairns
Former Black Caps all-rounder Chris Cairns has enjoyed his "best day of rehab yet" as he continues to recover from the life-threatening injuries he suffered four months ago.
Unbeaten Finnie guides Volts to five-wicket win
Unbeaten Finnie guides Volts to five-wicket win
Josh Finnie is attacking the game at his own pace this summer.
Kelly cleared to play
Kelly cleared to play
Nick Kelly will return to the Otago Volts for the one-day game against Canterbury at the University Oval today.
Hawke Cup hundred for Ashok
Hawke Cup hundred for Ashok
Amal Ashok has taken to Hawke Cup cricket like a duck to water.
Tight finish to local derby game
Tight finish to local derby game
The match of the second round of the Dick Hunt competition was played between the two Oamaru Cricket Club sides, with the President’s XI beating the Coach’s XI on the final ball of the innings.
Read more