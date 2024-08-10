Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
5
Tuesday,
Tue,
13
August
Aug
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Cricket
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
Pace bowling pair in line for their first tours
Wind ’em up, let ’em go.
Sparks squad has ‘settled and exciting look’
Sparks squad has ‘settled and exciting look’
Former New Zealand under-19 all-rounder Anna Browning joins several new faces in the Otago Sparks for the 2024-25 season.
Last out for Quested
Last out for Quested
Former New Zealand umpire David Quested died in Christchurch on Monday following a short illness, aged 78.
England batting great Graham Thorpe dead at 55
England batting great Graham Thorpe dead at 55
Former England cricketer and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says.
Obituary: Frank Duckworth, statistician
Obituary: Frank Duckworth, statistician
Although he stopped playing cricket after he left school, Frank Duckworth left an indelible mark on the game.
Obituary: a great innings from Ibadulla
Obituary: a great innings from Ibadulla
Otago Daily Times cricket writer Adrian Seconi reflects on the indelible legacy player and coach Khalid "Billy" Ibadulla left on New Zealand and Otago cricket.
O’Connor appointed to NZC’s match referees panel
O’Connor appointed to NZC’s match referees panel
Former New Zealand and Otago left-armer Shayne O’Connor is back on the domestic cricket circuit.
Volts stick with proven players
Volts stick with proven players
Same, same. Otago have opted for consistency.
SUBSCRIBER
No test but twin T20s for Dunedin
SUBSCRIBER
No test but twin T20s for Dunedin
The wait goes on.
Dunedin gets double-header in summer cricket schedule
Dunedin gets double-header in summer cricket schedule
New Zealand Cricket has confirmed its home schedule.
Legendary Dunedin cricket coach Billy Ibadulla dies
Legendary Dunedin cricket coach Billy Ibadulla dies
Revered Dunedin cricket coach Billy Ibadulla has died.
Duffy ‘ready to take next step’ at international level
Duffy ‘ready to take next step’ at international level
Otago fast bowler Jacob Duffy is living proof that patience is a virtue.
White Ferns fall well short
White Ferns fall well short
England beat the White Ferns by 23 runs on the DLS method after a rain-shortened second T20 in Hove yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Foxcroft backs off Otago captaincy to focus on own play
SUBSCRIBER
Foxcroft backs off Otago captaincy to focus on own play
Otago will need a new captain this summer.
White Ferns continue losing ways on England tour
White Ferns continue losing ways on England tour
The White Ferns’ dismal tour of England continued with a heavy loss in the opening T20 in Southampton yesterday.
Foxcroft steps down as Volts captain
Foxcroft steps down as Volts captain
The Otago Volts will need a new captain this summer.
SUBSCRIBER
No major changes expected for Volts
SUBSCRIBER
No major changes expected for Volts
Consistency. That is the whisper around the Otago contract offers for the upcoming season.
India edge Sth Africa to claim T20 World Cup
India edge Sth Africa to claim T20 World Cup
India secured their second Twenty20 World Cup title with a dramatic seven-run win over South Africa on Saturday, the result still in doubt at the start of the final over of an electrifying match.
T20 World Cup: India thump England to reach final
T20 World Cup: India thump England to reach final
India thumped defending champions England by 68 runs in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup to book their place in Saturday's final against South Africa.
Time to pull stumps on fine innings
Time to pull stumps on fine innings
When cricket star Peter Fulton scored a triple century for Canterbury in 2003, he used a Governor bat.
