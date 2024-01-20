Sparks stay in hunt for a home play off with win

The Sparks’ Eden Carson is congratulated by Suzie Bates after taking a wicket. Photos: Gregor Richardson

The Otago Sparks have inched closer to securing a spot in the Super Smash playoffs.

They dispatched Central Districts by six wickets at the University Oval yesterday.

Emma Black set up the win with a four-wicket haul to help restrict the visitors to 107 for seven.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith made a key contribution with two wickets at the top, while Suzie Bates slapped a series of boundaries away against a quality attack to help run down the tally.

The shot off the front-foot through cover off Rosemary Mair was textbook perfection.

But on 44 she made an error. She had to reach for the ball and scooped it to Georgia Atkinson.

The damage was done, though.

Felicity Robertson (20 not out) hit a four down to long-on to clinch the win with more than three overs spare.

The Sparks move to 20 points with a game remaining. Wellington (28 points) have sealed top spot and will host the grand final.

And despite the loss, Central Districts (22 points) have booked a playoff appearance.

The Sparks can nab second place and a home venue for the elimination final with a win against Northern Districts in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Northern are still in the hunt. If they beat Auckland today and tip up Otago on Tuesday, they will play Central in the elimination final.

Black, who was astray early and dished up three consecutive wides in a marathon opening over, was thrilled with her return of four for 17.

"I got a lot of in-swing today. I think the conditions suited me with the humidity around."

Getting on target was the biggest challenge. But once she got her radar working, the wickets tumbled.

"It was about how quickly I could adjust.

"It is just about clearing your mind and going again. You can’t get down [about] three wides."

English left-armer Smith was on target immediately, though. She bowled Hollie Armitage (4), who got cute and tried a reverse lap but missed, and had to make the humbling walk back to the player’s observation area.

Georgia Atkinson also fell victim to the former international. She swiped the ball to mid-on, where Molly Loe was waiting to take a comfortable catch.

The Hinds landed in further trouble when Mikaela Greig (1) sliced a delivery from Black to Eden Carson at point, and Flora Devonshire (6) found the fielder at mid-on on the full.

At 18 for four the Hinds were in damage control. They desperately needed a partnership, and got it, with debutant Emma McLeod and Mair showing some resolve.

Mair swung the ball away to the rope at midwicket enough to keep the Sparks on edge. And she slapped the ball over cover to bring up the 50-run partnership off 54 balls.

The pressure had shifted to the Sparks and Carson responded, floating a delivery up and spinning it past the swinging bat of McLeod.

That ended a valuable knock of 23. The Hinds had a platform to launch from for the last five overs.

Hannah Rowe looked threatening, but scooped a delivery from Black to Bella James at mid-wicket.

Black captured her fourth moments later when Mair tried to lap the ball and was bowled for 32.

Claudia Green’s undefeated cameo of 15 helped the Hinds side slip past 100. But it was 20 or so short of a more competitive target.

Sparks bowler Molly Loe in action during their T20 match against the Central Hinds at the University of Otago Oval yesterday afternoon.

CENTRAL DISTRICTS

H Armitage b Smith 4 (7)

G Atkinson c Loe b Smith 4 (11)

E McLeod b Carson 23 (34)

M Greig c Carson b Black 1 (3)

F Devonshire c Jensen b Black 6 (4)

R Mair b Black 32 (35)

H Rowe c James b Black 7 (6)

K Gaging not out 7 (10)

C Green not out 15 (11)

Extras (lb 2, w 5, nb 1): 8

Total (7 wkts, 20 overs): 107

Fall: 1-8, 2-11, 3-12, 4-18, 5-71, 6-83, 7-84.

Bowling: E Black 4-0-17-4 (3w), L Smith 4-0-14-2, E Carson 4-0-18-1 (1nb), H Jensen 4-0-25-0 (2w), S Bates 2-0-17-0, M Loe 2-0-14-0.

OTAGO

S Bates c Atkinson b Rowe 44 (29)

B James run out (Green) 19 (18)

F Robertson not out 20 (31)

P Inglis c Kumar b Chatterji 7 (13)

C Blakely c Mair b Chatterji 11 (8)

H Jensen not out 0 (0)

Extras (lb 4, w 6): 10

Total (4 wkts, 16.3 overs): 111

Fall: 1-60, 2-78, 3-89, 4-107.

Bowling: A Kumar 3-0-12-0, C Green 2-0-25-0, H Rowe 3.3-0-23-1, R Mair 4-0-20-0 (2w), F Devonshire 1-0-11-0 (2w), P Chatterji 3-0-16-2 (2w).

Result: Otago won by six-wickets.