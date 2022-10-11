Spinners set up comfortable win for Black Caps

Michael Bracewell finished with the highly impressive figures of 2-11 from his four overs. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have turned the tables on Pakistan with another inspired effort from their spinners.

After beginning the tri-series with defeat by the same opponents on Saturday, New Zealand rebounded against Bangladesh thanks to a lockdown spell from Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi.

That pair were equally dominant this afternoon and complemented well by Mitchell Santner as the Black Caps earned a comprehensive nine-wicket win at Hagley Oval.

Chasing 131, Finn Allen hit six sixes in a knock of 62 from 42, joining Devon Conway (49 off 46) in a 117-run opening stand that helped leave the sides level on two wins each.

They're now likely to meet again in Friday's final, which will be the Black Caps' last outing before flying to Australia to continue their T20 World Cup preparations. Once across the Tasman, New Zealand will hope their spinners can enjoy a similar impact in pace-friendly conditions.

At the very least, Bracewell has likely played his way into the XI to face the hosts on October 22, providing Daryl Mitchell does indeed miss that match as he recovers from a fractured hand.

Mitchell's return will then provide a welcome dilemma for coach Gary Stead, given Bracewell's performances in this tri-series.

The 31-year-old was selected largely for his batting but has shone with the ball in Christchurch. Bracewell received man-of-the-match honours against Bangladesh after returning figures of 2-14 and again earned the champagne with 2-11 today.

"It does feel a little bit strange," Bracewell told Spark Sport about the emphasis on his bowling. "But I'm really enjoying the role that I'm playing and just being able to provide quality overs for the team."

Pakistan, having won the toss, looked set for a fast start when they reached 20-0 after two overs. But that was when Bracewell was introduced and immediately laid the groundwork for victory.

"It was a slightly different role," he said. "Bowling in the powerplay and having those two fielders out makes it pretty nerve-wracking bowling to some world-class players. But I was pretty happy with how it came out."

That was first clear against the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan, creating a tough stumping chance before trapping the opener into skying a simple catch to mid on.

Bracewell then did the fielding as Santner sent Shan Masood back to the pavilion, before Shadab Khan became the third batsman to hole out, giving Santner (2-27) a second.

With Pakistan on 65-3 at the halfway mark, Bracewell produced a beautiful piece of bowling to dismiss Babar Azam, the Black Caps' opening-game tormenter deceived by pace and drift as he feathered an edge to Devon Conway.

Sodhi was then denied the wicket of Haider Ali by a bizarre decision from television umpire Shaun Haig, who ignored a murmur on UltraEdge as Conway claimed a catch down the legside. But the reprieve didn't last long as Sodhi (1-23) soon had Haider caught down the ground.

That marked the first time in T20Is in New Zealand that the first five wicket fell to spin, aided by a pitch that offered more grip and bounce. The hosts' three tweakers were economical, too, denying Pakistan a boundary for a 36-ball period and finishing their 12-over allotment with combined figures of 5-61.

A 51-run stand between Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali at least lifted Pakistan to a level of respectability, before Tim Southee (2-31) finished things off with wickets in consecutive balls in the final over.

Allen, having assumed Martin Guptill's aggressor role, initially battled a bit for timing but found it in the fifth over, clubbing two huge sixes over deep square leg.

The 23-year-old then put Shadab out of Hagley Oval and reached his third T20I half century with another six, before being stumped in the 14th over with victory almost secure.