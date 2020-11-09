Stingers, Bandits make it two from two

Christian Blackie

Two of the three games in the second round of the South Otago twenty20 competition were started early with ominous weather hanging around while the third was also decided by the Duckworth Lewis system.

The Valley Stingers find themselves first-equal on the table with two win from two games.

Their seven-wicket win over the Kai Kings in Tuapeka was decided thanks to the DL system, although Valley was in control regardless of the weather.

The Kings won the toss and decided to bat, captain Mark Shepherd hitting 46 off 30 balls before being dismissed on the last ball of the innings as Kai recorded 118 for seven off 20 overs.

Jonny May finished with impressive figures of two for five off four overs.

In reply, the Stingers were looking comfortable at 99 for three after 13 overs when the rain came. .

Morgan Culbertson took the game away from Kai with 36 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed on the last ball before stumps were pulled.

The Owaka Bandits have also claimed their second win in as many matches after a 73-run win over the Waihola Swans in Milton.

Owaka recorded 145 for five off r 20 overs and, in reply, the Swans were dismissed for 72 in the 16th over

The Lawrence Lions recorded their first win of the season with a four-wicket win over the Clutha Comets in Balclutha.

Clutha won the toss could manage only 90 runs, all out in the final over.

Christian Blackie and Hayden Wyber both excelled with the ball for Lawrence, taking four wickets each.

In reply, Clutha reduced Lawrence to 18 for the loss of six wickets inside seven overs but a seventh-wicket 75-run partnership between Will Young and Brent Davidson saw Lawrence home with five overs to spare.

- Francis Parker

