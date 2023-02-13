Stingers keep season hopes alive with essential home win

The Valley Stingers have kept their South Otago 40-over season alive with a crucial five-wicket win over the table-topping Kai Kings at the Wasp Nest, Tuapeka Mouth.

The Kai batters failed to record any meaningful partnerships and posted 176.

Veteran Kings batter Allan Thomson held the side together at the top of the innings with 36, while Jason Young chipped in with 39 and Jack Dent made an undefeated 29 to give the total some credibility.

Valley’s Bevan McCall led from the front with the ball, taking an early pole before returning at the death to mop up the tail. He returned figures of four for 22 off seven overs.

Skipper Archie Johnston and Luis Osmoles took two wickets each in what was a very disciplined bowling display by the home side.

Valley pair Alex Campbell and Michael Johnston added 65 for the second wicket and Archie Johnston (46) and McCall (40) took the game away from the Kings.

The Waihola Swans have booked a semifinal spot and piled further pressure on the Clutha Comets by beating the Comets by 26 runs in their match at the Cosmic Bullring in Balclutha.

The Swans reached 161 for nine. Waihola’s top and middle order all got starts, but no-one could press on to a meaningful total.

Dylan Bangalore top-scored with 25 off 42. There were some other useful cameos from Ryan Clark (22 not out), Rowan Craw (20) and Jared Cunningham (20).

Most of the Clutha bowlers gave a decent account of themselves, although they collectively coughed up 20 extras. Dom Grinton was the pick of the bowlers with three for 26.

Clutha was bundled out for 135 in the penultimate over.

Swans bowler Ashley Manson took five for 18 off 7.1 overs. Manson bowled sharply to start, then benefited from Clutha’s lack of patience at the top of the innings before finishing the job towards the end.

Manson was aided well by Brad Williams, who finished with figures of four for 21.

By Francis Parker